The Alex Jones Show Mar 24, 2024

Mar 24, 2024





Sunday Live: Alex Jones Breaks Down New Developments in Moscow Terror Attack, Collapsed US Border & Election 2024 - FULL SHOW 3/24/24





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show

banned.video





https://banned.video/watch?id=6600d8a5961a5098040616f9





Alex Jones breaks down the latest geopolitical developments in the wake of the Moscow terror attack that left hundreds dead, including Putin’s pledge of retaliation, as well as the collapsed U.S. border and how it will alter the landscape of the 2024 presidential election.









The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones, nor any guest, are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





