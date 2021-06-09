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Friend of BLM Activist Shot In The Head - Refuse To Talk To Police
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40 views • June 09, 2021
Critics have slammed the “friends” of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head by a gang of four black men, after they appeared to care little about her life by refusing to talk to police to help convict the killers.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bffd6a90bf8072b6951df5
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bffd6a90bf8072b6951df5
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