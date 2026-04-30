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JD Vance Removed At Correspondents Dinner Before Trump Is Prophetic. The Vatican Connection Exposed
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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After the gunshots, JD Vance was first to be pulled off stage, then Trump and the first lady. Someone started a ‘U.S.A.’ chant but was shushed. Vice President JD Vance was the first to be pulled off stage. Trump and the first lady were initially shielded by his detail behind armored plating placed on the stage. After a few moments the Trumps were also removed from the room. The president briefly stumbled before being assisted to a secure suite reserved for him behind the stage.


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JD Vance Fears Pete Hegseth 'Misleading' Trump On Iran War: Report. In closed-door meetings, Vance has reportedly questioned the reality of those claims, asking whether the rosy portrayal of the war being presented to Trump is really the truth. US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly worried that the Pentagon might not be giving accurate information about the Iran war to President Donald Trump, according to a report. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine have been raving about the US military's performance in the eight-week-old conflict, insisting they inflicted a severe blow to Iran's air force, navy and defensive infrastructure, and the American weapons stockpiles remain high. But in closed-door meetings, The Atlantic reported, Vance has "repeatedly questioned" the reality of those claims, asking whether the rosy portrayal of the war being presented to Trump is really the truth and whether the Pentagon has understated what appears to be the drastic depletion of US missile stockpiles.


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#Vatican

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