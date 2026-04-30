JD Vance Removed At Correspondents Dinner Before Trump Is Prophetic. The Vatican Connection Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After the gunshots, JD Vance was first to be pulled off stage, then Trump and the first lady. Someone started a ‘U.S.A.’ chant but was shushed. Vice President JD Vance was the first to be pulled off stage. Trump and the first lady were initially shielded by his detail behind armored plating placed on the stage. After a few moments the Trumps were also removed from the room. The president briefly stumbled before being assisted to a secure suite reserved for him behind the stage.
Donald Trump Assassination Dreams. Slavery Returns In Southern States. Chaos Coming To America
Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw&t=4s
JD Vance Will Be Removed As Vice President. Expect Ben Carson To Replace Him Very Soon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PPG5pqQscI&t=40s
Israeli Ground Invasion Prophecy Fulfills Soon. IDF Is Ruthless In War w/ Iran. Netanyahu Cancer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3r_X4NYDlw&t=1s
Trump Assassination Attempt Predicted Minutes Before It Happened. White House Correspondents Dinner
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEZCSTHAChk
Was The Sabbath Nailed To The Cross? Ceremonial Law vs. Moral Law. Judging Meat, Drink, & Holy Days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xbElr2kI4I&t=1s
JD Vance Fears Pete Hegseth 'Misleading' Trump On Iran War: Report. In closed-door meetings, Vance has reportedly questioned the reality of those claims, asking whether the rosy portrayal of the war being presented to Trump is really the truth. US Vice President JD Vance is reportedly worried that the Pentagon might not be giving accurate information about the Iran war to President Donald Trump, according to a report. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine have been raving about the US military's performance in the eight-week-old conflict, insisting they inflicted a severe blow to Iran's air force, navy and defensive infrastructure, and the American weapons stockpiles remain high. But in closed-door meetings, The Atlantic reported, Vance has "repeatedly questioned" the reality of those claims, asking whether the rosy portrayal of the war being presented to Trump is really the truth and whether the Pentagon has understated what appears to be the drastic depletion of US missile stockpiles.
#JDVance
#Trump
#Prophecy
#Vatican
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Zelle: 757-955-6871
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
David House 757-955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO Box 461
La Crosse, VA 23950