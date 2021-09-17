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The CCP's Plan to use the "Vaccine" to WIPE OUT AMERICA!!! Must Share!!!
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563 views • September 17, 2021
This is a MUST SHARE!!! We must get this out to as many as possible! So this is this why they are trying to force our military to get vaccinated!!! WAKE UP AMERICA OR WE'RE DOOMED!!!
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