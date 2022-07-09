So many signals are showing up now: Watch This!

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If you've been looking for signs that things are happening, they are now showing up almost daily now. But many people are simply not yet seeing them. Let's have a look at some of the things that have happened this past week.
And I'll be watching closely as each day unfolds as more and more is revealed.
You can follow my Telegram channel so you can stay on top of it all too https://t.me/renegademedia