© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Chickmunks: MyPillow Edition | Bonus: How to Fold A Fitted Sheet
Chickmunks + New MyPillow Sheets = A recipe for hilarious awesomeness! But seriously! The Mypillow Percale 100% cotton sheets are AMAZING! These are my second set and I'm in love with them! I just changed out my MyPillow flannel sheets and threw these on for spring and thought I'd share my fun with YOU guys! Our friend Mike Lindell is knocking it out of the park with these products! Oh! And Mike, you gotta market these pillows as a hug for your head!
Visit Mypillow.com and use Promocode "RC"!