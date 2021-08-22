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SPECIAL REPORT: CITIES WITH THE LARGEST CHINESE EXPAT POPULATIONS HAVE THE MOST TYRANNICAL COVID RULES
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41 views • August 22, 2021
What do Milan Italy, London England, Vancouver Canada, Paris France, Sydney Australia, NYC, LA, San Francisco and Honolulu Hawaii USA all have in common?
They have the strictest covid policies in the world(including curfews, vaccine IDs, forced masking, mass small business shutdowns etc.) AND the largest populations of Chinese expats including large numbers of Chinese illegal aliens(Chinese have surpassed Latinos as the fastest growing illegal alien population in the USA and Europe).
Wealthy Chinese have bought many businesses in these non chinese cities and then enforcing the most draconian covid policies on the native populations.
This is a new form of unconventional warfare by the CCP and the Globalists against the West and it's large population of middle class populations that are the the biggest hurdle for the New World Order of total enslavement and genocide of the 99.9 percent.
Follow my groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency here, on Gab, Bitchute, Youtube, Brighteon and Brandnewtube.
Email [email protected] to sign up on the mailing list.
They have the strictest covid policies in the world(including curfews, vaccine IDs, forced masking, mass small business shutdowns etc.) AND the largest populations of Chinese expats including large numbers of Chinese illegal aliens(Chinese have surpassed Latinos as the fastest growing illegal alien population in the USA and Europe).
Wealthy Chinese have bought many businesses in these non chinese cities and then enforcing the most draconian covid policies on the native populations.
This is a new form of unconventional warfare by the CCP and the Globalists against the West and it's large population of middle class populations that are the the biggest hurdle for the New World Order of total enslavement and genocide of the 99.9 percent.
Follow my groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency here, on Gab, Bitchute, Youtube, Brighteon and Brandnewtube.
Email [email protected] to sign up on the mailing list.
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