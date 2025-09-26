The Horse, the Gate, the Crown, the King! A Riddle of the Hidden Gates!👑

I received this word on June 18th of 2025. I was praying for a brother and received it for him and then was led to share amongst my apostolic group. I understood in part what it meant but I'm now shown what the gate actually is and I'm taking this to prayer amongst my team because of the implications in the earth now. I'm actually in shock for what I am being shown. Intercessors out there please pray into this. It's urgent. This word may have different meanings for you individually also, because this is the nature of prophecy. But it has a corporate meaning for the Bride right now. For months now, I have been hearing, "A coronation is coming!" Feast of Trumpets is historically the day that the kings would be coronated. But Enoch said that the stars wouldn't keep their courses and cause men to err in their calculations of time. Also, the Antichrist figures of old have long changed the calendars. Just be ready beloveds. The spiritual urgency is great!

Maranatha!





Isaiah 62:3 Thou shalt also be a crown of glory in the hand of the Lord, and a royal diadem in the hand of thy God.





