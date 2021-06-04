EP 2476-6PM Behind The COVID Origination Backstory All Roads Lead to Stop Trump

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Perhaps the bigger story is the creation of the virus; perhaps the bigger story is an intentional release of a manufactured virus; or perhaps the bigger story is the manipulation of the virus -the creation of a fraudulent narrative- to achieve political goals. Against the backdrop of “never letting a crisis go to waste”, the latter seems much more likely. The origination of SARS-CoV-2 (natural or lab leak) becomes a moot point. What matters is how the operatives in the U.S. sought to take advantage of the crisis the COVID outbreak provided. The timing of the steps they took to take advantage of the opportunity also align with the outbreak. Even the selection of Joe Biden as the front-man beneficiary just before Super-Tuesday 2020 fits into the opportunity timeline. The COVID-19 outbreak became a tool to achieve a variety of objectives:
• The stalling of a fantastic economy that was benefiting every American voter.
• Deployment of mail-in ballots that can be used and manipulated to achieve fraudulent results.
• Controls over presidential debates to avoid a weak candidate being exposed or confronted.
• The deployed ‘excuse‘ for a very visible lack of voter enthusiasm for the puppet (Biden).
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17856
Special Guest: Rebecca Costa; Rebecca D. Costa is an American sociobiologist and futurist. She is the preeminent global expert on the subject of “fast adaptation” and recipient of the prestigious Edward O. Wilson Biodiversity Technology Award. Her career spans four decades of working with founders, key executives and venture capitalists in Silicon Valley. Costa’s first book, The Watchman’s Rattle: A Radical New Theory of Collapse, was an international bestseller. Her follow‐on book, titled On the Verge was introduced in 2017 to critical acclaim, shooting to the top of Amazon’s #1 New Business Releases. Costa’s work has been featured in Newsmax, The New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, SF Chronicle, The Guardian, and other leading publications. https://www.rebeccacosta.com/
Special Guest: Patrick Colbeck is a former Republican member of the Michigan State Senate, representing District 7 from 2011 to 2018. Colbeck previously served as majority caucus chair. https://letsfixstuff.org/
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