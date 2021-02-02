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Global Impact Covid-19: Russian vaccine Sputnik V in The Lancet
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172 views • February 02, 2021
In a major breakthrough for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet has published preliminary Phase III trial results showing it is highly effective – notably, for all age groups. MORE: https://on.rt.com/b0v2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqEcPmVEjDc
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00234-8/fulltext
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqEcPmVEjDc
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00234-8/fulltext
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