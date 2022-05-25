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Amir Tsarfati: Breaking News
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145 views • May 25, 2022
279,651 views - May 7, 2022 - Amir lives in Galileo and addresses the terrorists attack on the last day of the Independence of Israel. He described the actual attacks left 16 kids without fathers. The inciting on Internet about the end of Israel is causing the terror attacks. Hamas leaders should be underground. Mirror
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