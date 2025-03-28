BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cut Junk, Cut Fat! Biohack #11: Ditch sugar—add lemon water detox
62 views • 4 weeks ago

Spring body starts now—Biohack number eleven, ditch sugar—add lemon water detox.


I’ll have to admit. This is a hard one for me, but here’s how I did it. Start your day with a lemon water detox to curb hunger, cut cravings, and detoxify your liver while flushing your kidneys. Recipe in video!

Swap soda for water, candy for nuts. It shreds belly fat and clears skin. CDC links sugar to crashes that tank your hikes. One week clean, energy soars. You’ll be lean and mean for adventure season!

Source: CDC Nutrition Data


Want more biohacking secrets to fuel your spring adventures? Sign up for our newsletter now! Get cutting-edge tips like ditch sugar and add lemon water detox delivered straight to your inbox—stay lean, strong, and ready for anything. Join today and level up your game! https://mailchi.mp/nnbl/newsletter

