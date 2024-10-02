UNMASKING FREEMASONRY BY DR SELWYN STEVENS AND HEALTH CONCERNS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Selwyn Stevens is a leading expert on all things freemasonry, and is also a best selling author. His works include Unmasking freemasonry, Signs and Symbols, and unmasking Mormonism (Source: Facebook)
All of his books can be found on this website and also the schedule for his upcoming tour: https://www.jubileeresources.org/
The full interview may be found here and perhaps other video platforms.
https://www.facebook.com/61553919652840/videos/unmasking-freemasonry-dr-selwyn-stevens/974367880903357/
1 Peter 2:9-10 KJV
But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light;Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God: which had not obtained mercy, but now have obtained mercy.
John 8:32 King James Version (KJV)
and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.