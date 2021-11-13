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067 - Understanding Pope Francis, The Jesuit Agenda -- Walter Veith -- WUP 67
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52 views • November 13, 2021
In Episode 67 we discuss the agenda of the Roman Catholic Church and the papacy. Is pope Francis in conflict with this Agenda? We take a look at pope Francis' roots, and what it means to be a Jesuit, and thereby the first Jesuit pope.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
From Crete To Malta by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2...
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
https://www.reuters.com/business/envi...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dark_Ni...
Vatican News – English YouTube Channel - Interview with John Kerry regarding his visit with Pope Francis
https://youtu.be/p9j2beOIoiA
America - The Jesuit Review YouTube Channel - What it's like to lead the world's largest religious order–the Jesuits
https://youtu.be/lseB8C5hw6w
#WalterVeith #MartinSmith #Jesuit #PopeFrancis, #SpiritualExercises
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
From Crete To Malta by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2...
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
https://www.reuters.com/business/envi...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dark_Ni...
Vatican News – English YouTube Channel - Interview with John Kerry regarding his visit with Pope Francis
https://youtu.be/p9j2beOIoiA
America - The Jesuit Review YouTube Channel - What it's like to lead the world's largest religious order–the Jesuits
https://youtu.be/lseB8C5hw6w
#WalterVeith #MartinSmith #Jesuit #PopeFrancis, #SpiritualExercises
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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