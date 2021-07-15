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62% OF PATIENTS VACCINATED FOR COVID HAVE PERMANENT HEART DAMAGE BY DR. CHARLES HOFFE
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670 views • July 15, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

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In this explosive interview of Dr. Charles Hoffe on the Laura Lynn show, Dr. Hoffe explains how he has tested his patients who have received the COVID-19 shots and that 62% of them show blood clotting and permanent damage as a result. "The worst is yet to come" for these patients, he claims.

Full interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ

Canadian Doctor: 62% Of Patients Vaccinated For COVID Have Permanent Heart Damage
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-62-of-patients-vaccinated-for-covid-have-permanent-heart-damage

Open Letter About Concerning mRNA Injections Side Effects by Dr. Charles D. Hoffe by Tim Truth (31:06)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/33spgluMU8Ao

Canadian Doctor Removed From Hospital Duty After Speaking Out About Covid Vaccine Side Effects
Dr. Charles Hoffe said he was suspended ‘for the crime of causing ‘vaccine hesitancy,’ for speaking out about my vaccine injured patients.’
by Anthony Murdoch
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-doctor-removed-from-hospital-duty-after-speaking-out-about-covid-vaccine-side-effects

Professor Dolores Cahill On Covid-19, mRNA Therapies And Risks With Laura Lynn (53:03)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AwS0AImhlNmp

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