Report from the site of the AFU missile strike on its own prisoners of warThere were four arrivals of HIMARS. To the disappointment of the Ukrainian leadership, none of the prisoners died.
The captive AFU themselves are shocked by what happened and do not understand why their own government wanted to kill them. They say, "we are not needed" and "we're cannon fodder".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.