Did Gen. Mark Milley Conceal Chinese Balloon Incursions from President Trump?

A massive earthquake struck a wide area of Turkey and Syria early Monday. Presently, the death toll is over 2,700 people. The magnitude 7.8 quake caused entire blocks of apartment buildings in Turkish cities to collapse. The earthquake struck before sunrise in bitterly cold and wet weather. An equally strong aftershock hit later in the day that brought down more buildings. TruNews will provide an update on the latest. Later in the program, the Chinese spy balloon mystery deepens, as reporting reveals the US knew about the object nearly a week before the Pentagon reluctantly shot it down.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/6/23

