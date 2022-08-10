Don't Let Your BIGGEST RISK Take You Down | Rick Rule

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Rick Rule's online 2022 Symposium THIS FRIDAY! Affiliate sign-up link: https://online.rulesymposium.com/?ac=EQB3rkss
Legendary investor Rick Rule joins us to discuss preparedness and natural resource investing. The #1 preparedness step is to let go of fear and build your capital, he says. "Preparedness takes capital. So worry about getting capital before you worry about anything else. And remember too that the biggest risk you face is yourself," says Rule. "Don't use your fear of the unknown as an excuse."