GEOENGINEERING WATCH - What's the problem with Dane Wigington?

Jamie at AplaneTruth worked with Dane Wigington for years on chemtrails / geoengineering activism. He offers this video to expose the facts about Wigington's qualifications and motives.

I used to totally believe in Dane Wigington until I watched this video exposing him and how he operates. The BIGGEST red flag is that he vehemently denies the possibility of directed energy weapons (DEW) being used in the wildfires, and yet the evidence for it is overwhelming, and he gives no valid reason against it. (I also heard in this video that he does not agree that Sandy Hook and Las Vegas shootings were hoaxes and that the Boston Marathon bombing was staged. Those are also red flags to me.) Anyway, the video also makes it clear that he mischaracterizes his credentials, makes stuff up, "knows it all", won't let others be a part of the discussion (it's all about him), attacks others in the movement, and makes enemies. He won't debate anyone even though he claims they won't debate him. I believe all that. This video also questions how he gets on Infowars and Natural News so easily whereas the original pioneers in the movement get ignored and persecuted. But all I need to know is that he irrationally denies DEW.