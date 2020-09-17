JUSTICE RISING | 9/11 IN 2020 (Justice Friday on 9/11/20)

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JUSTICE FRIDAY on 9/11/20
6:00PM: The Long Road to Justice Richard Gage, AIA
6:45PM: A UK Family Fights for Truth Matt Campbell and Nick Stanage
7:30PM: Closing in on NIST
Ted Walter, Tony Szamboti, and Mick Harrison
8:15PM: The Expanding Legal Front | David Meiswinkle, Mick Harrison, Barbara Honegger
(Join us also for: Science Saturday on 9/12/20 and Big Picture Sunday on 9/13/20!)
Learn more: http://AE911Truth.org
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