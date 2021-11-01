In this special report:Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes speaks out at the European Parliament about Vax Passport. "No medical treatment should be imposed on you unless you decide about it freely and under informed consent." "To have the green certificate (Vaccine passport) is violating this freedom". "The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple...When the government knows everything about you, it's tyranny. When you know everything about your government, it's democracy"Don't miss this speech. MEP Terhes nails it!Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat