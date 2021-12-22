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DAVID MARTIN ON COVID REVEALED
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1021 views • December 22, 2021
David E. Martin talks with Patrick Gentempo in Episode 9 of “Covid Revealed”. Along with more mind-boggling revelations, Martin shares his philosophical take on the ‘pandemic’ and how he remains positive despite the darkness engulfing the planet.
An excellent all-round summary.
Source:
https://vrevealed.com/c19/trailer
https://vrevealed.com/c19/webathon
https://www.davidmartin.world/
An excellent all-round summary.
Source:
https://vrevealed.com/c19/trailer
https://vrevealed.com/c19/webathon
https://www.davidmartin.world/
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