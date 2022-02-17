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🧠 Which Brain Supplements (Nootropics) are Credible? [2022]
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45 views • February 17, 2022
2022 Update: I update this list on a yearly basis, and this year the phrase that comes to mind doing so is "Only the good die young." The global economic contraction continues and the Nootropics industry is feeling the squeeze, sadly a handful of very good vendors who maintained high standards for their supplements appear to have gone out of business.
1:33 Rant on Biohacking tech
4:21 2022 Update
7:40 Be Discriminating with Nootropics!
11:55 Storytime
14:31 Choosing Credible Nootropics
26:36 The New Limitless Health Store
29:00 Credible Nootropic Stacks
34:01 Credible Nootropics Vendors
52:18 Brain Cross-Training...
53:39 What about the Placebo Effect?
📑 Read - Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/45-credible-brain-supplements-nootropics
🔬 Access 5-part DIY experiment for determining the impact of Nootropics
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/access-caballo-protocol
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Shop the Limitless Health Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
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on Brighteon
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on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Brain Supplements, Limitless Pill, NZT, NZT 48, Nootropics ratings, Nootropics reviews, Excelerol, credible Nootropics, legit Nootropics sources, the placebo effect, AlphaBRAIN, Excelerol, TAO Ultra Nootropic, Auragin, ModafinilXL, Limitless Health Store, NeuroActive, QUANTUMiND, Indigo Herbs, Intellimeds, Lost Empire Herbs, Pure Nootropics, Nootropics Depot, RUPharma, Double Wood Supplements, which nootropics are legit
1:33 Rant on Biohacking tech
4:21 2022 Update
7:40 Be Discriminating with Nootropics!
11:55 Storytime
14:31 Choosing Credible Nootropics
26:36 The New Limitless Health Store
29:00 Credible Nootropic Stacks
34:01 Credible Nootropics Vendors
52:18 Brain Cross-Training...
53:39 What about the Placebo Effect?
📑 Read - Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/45-credible-brain-supplements-nootropics
🔬 Access 5-part DIY experiment for determining the impact of Nootropics
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/access-caballo-protocol
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Shop the Limitless Health Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Brain Supplements, Limitless Pill, NZT, NZT 48, Nootropics ratings, Nootropics reviews, Excelerol, credible Nootropics, legit Nootropics sources, the placebo effect, AlphaBRAIN, Excelerol, TAO Ultra Nootropic, Auragin, ModafinilXL, Limitless Health Store, NeuroActive, QUANTUMiND, Indigo Herbs, Intellimeds, Lost Empire Herbs, Pure Nootropics, Nootropics Depot, RUPharma, Double Wood Supplements, which nootropics are legit
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