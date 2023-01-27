Ionized to run your digital Identity data through...

"I say unto you then, O my children, that Eranus was instructed by Yevah in the full use of the word of power, only he could not operate it without the free-will of his elder brother, Yevah, being in accord with his will, so that a compromise had to be made. Eranus unfolded his scheme unto Yevah saying that it was only an experiment for the well-being of Earth and its evolution. The result was that the two, Eranus and Yevah, collaborated together to create material bodies which, as Eranus explained to Yevah, could reproduce their kind without the necessity of waiting for the word of command from the Godhead through El Daoud. The result was that Eranus' imperfect knowledge of creation caused the most terrible bodies to be produced, and even the evolving divine sparks refused to have anything to do with the monstrosities ths created. Neither could Eranus persuade Yevah to command these divine sparks to take possession of the terrible malcreations. The outcome was that when El Daoud returned to the planet called Earth, on which you are now incarnate, he at once became aware that all was not well as he had ordered. I must here tell you, my children, that Eranus of his subtlety had caused an electric envelope to materialize round the world called Earth in order that communication with the outer spheres should be cut off and his deeds go for a space unrecognized. His plan was successful in part, except that he had ruled out the power of God the Father-Mother, Who had seen his misuse of the power of free-will even in spite of his cunning, and the Godhead it was Who warned El Daoud, and Evam his twin and spouse eternal, to return to the Earth plane. The sight which awaited th Father-King was terrible to behold. Inanimate senseless bodies were left on the hands of Yevah and Eranus, for verily I say unto you, my children, they were able to produce these terrible monstrosities, but they could not put life into them. Then it was that my father, who is El Daoud, commanded Yevah and Eranus to appear before him, first of all commanding Yevah to destroy utterly all those vile productions which the missue of free-will and an incomplete knowledge of creation had produced." - H.C. Randall-Stevens (EL EROS), Atlantis to the Latter Days. ---------------------- "...I would have you clearly understand that this your Earth is the only world on which evil is known and also the only world on which such great suffering is experienced . Also was it impossible for my father to remove the electric envelope that Satanaku had placed round the Earth for this reason: that the other material spheres would at once be in communication with the world called Earth, and would perchance absorb the evil vibrations which were at that time so plentiful on the Earth plane." - H.C. Randall-Stevens (EL EROS), Atlantis to the Latter Days.