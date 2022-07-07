Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President Performs Transvestite Sexual Dance

A music video entitled Made In Ukraine, in which Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy dances while wearing stilettos and a shiny bolero jacket, has taken the internet by storm.



In the music video 95 Studio produced in 2014, Volodymyr Zelensky, the now-Ukrainian president and three other men dance in high heels and what appear to be faux leather bolero jackets.





The quartet goes by the name Kazaky, a word that translates to ‘Cossacks’.





Cossacks are peasants of Russian descent living in Siberia, Ukraine or southeastern Russia. Cossacks are noted for their skill in horsemanship. Cossack comes from the Turkic word kazak meaning “adventurer” or “free man”.