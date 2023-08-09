PETA CREDLIN EXPLAINS 26-PAGE ULURU STATEMENT YES CAMPAIGN DOESN'T WANT AUSSIES TO SEE

Sky News host Peta Credlin explains the 26-page Uluru Statement from the Heart, the Voice to Parliament’s Yes campaign does not want Australians to see. “Now I suspect the PM has never actually read it – after all, Bill Shorten was the Labor leader at the time the Uluru Statement from the Heart was made,” Ms Credlin said. “But whether he’s read it or not doesn’t matter, because that’s Albanese has committed to implement in full, that’s what Albanese has committed to, in full. “In politics, it’s not the conspiracy that gets you, it’s the cover-up, and there’s been one almighty cover-up here from the top of the government right to the Prime Minister, and down to sections of the media, to let you think that the Uluru Statement is just a benign little one-pager. “It’s not … All Australians need to read and understand the full Uluru Statement before the vote.”

