Acquittal on the Way? White House Sinks Deeper into Lawlessness
Lori Colley
Published Yesterday

May 20, 2024 - After two very bad weeks for the prosecution in the Trump Manhattan trial over the NDA payments to Stormy Daniels, it’s very possible the President will be exonerated or acquitted by the jury.

We'll also look at the growing list of Biden's lies and missteps, the White House's refusal to submit to a congressional demand, and the upcoming presidential debate.


Thanks for watching and praying!


LoriColley.Substack.com

PrayingCitizen.WordPress.com


michael cohenpresidential debatemerrick garlandtrump trialbiden recording

