Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China and Putin are about to change everything, the West is not ready | Redacted with Clayton Morris
184 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 22 days ago |
Shop now

China is about to become the world's dominant superpower. President Xi Jinping has aligned China with Russia in a very cozy relationship that undermines western hegemony. This is all about the power of the US dollar.

🚨 We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨

📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJhK5kMc4LjBKdiYrDtzlA/join

#redacted #claytonmorris #putin

Source:  https://rumble.com/v1qnlvz-china-and-putin-are-about-to-change-everything-the-west-is-not-ready-redact.html 


Keywords
russiachinaredactedbricsclayton morris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket