China and Putin are about to change everything, the West is not ready | Redacted with Clayton Morris

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China is about to become the world's dominant superpower. President Xi Jinping has aligned China with Russia in a very cozy relationship that undermines western hegemony. This is all about the power of the US dollar.
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Source: https://rumble.com/v1qnlvz-china-and-putin-are-about-to-change-everything-the-west-is-not-ready-redact.html