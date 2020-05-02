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Will President Trumps save the citizens from food shortages of biblical proportions?
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28 views • May 02, 2020
In this episode of the podcast we talk about how the shortage in meat has been "mediated" through executive orders, buying us time before we actually "feel" this upcoming crisis.
What NO ONE is talking about is how, even though we've "fixed" the meat issue, we are doing nothing about the imports of other basic food groups to the country, it will also become a shortage in grains! and if you know anything about our diet in America, is heavily reliant in grains.
Always Ready!
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What NO ONE is talking about is how, even though we've "fixed" the meat issue, we are doing nothing about the imports of other basic food groups to the country, it will also become a shortage in grains! and if you know anything about our diet in America, is heavily reliant in grains.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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