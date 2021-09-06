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WARNING Disturbing Conten
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232 views • September 06, 2021
WAARSCHUWING: verontrustende inhoud. Je kunt haar geschreeuw niet vergeten. In Australië is dit de manier waarop de politie haar burgers nu beschermt voor hun gezondheid, vooral de kwetsbaren zoals bejaarden, kinderen en vrouwen.
Waarom is die oude politieman zo bang om gefilmd te worden? Omdat hij weet dat hij van alles doet wat niet hoort?
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WARNING: Disturbing Content. You can't forget her screams. In Australia, this is how the police now protect their citizens for their health, especially the vulnerable such as the elderly, children and women. Why is that old cop so afraid of being filmed? Because he knows he's doing all sorts of things that aren't right?
Waarom is die oude politieman zo bang om gefilmd te worden? Omdat hij weet dat hij van alles doet wat niet hoort?
…
WARNING: Disturbing Content. You can't forget her screams. In Australia, this is how the police now protect their citizens for their health, especially the vulnerable such as the elderly, children and women. Why is that old cop so afraid of being filmed? Because he knows he's doing all sorts of things that aren't right?
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