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Where Europe is Still European
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91 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance attends two identitarian conferences and marches in two torchlight parades to celebrate the independence of Lithuania and Estonia. There are countries in the East where white people are determined to keep their countries white. Includes footage of committed patriots on the march.
First posted on YouTube on February 28, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on February 28, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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