X22 Report - Election Fraud Will Be Known As The “BIG LIE”, We Caught Them All, We Have It All

X22 Report Ep. 2468b - May 3, 2021 #theBigLie

Election Fraud Will Be Known As The “BIG LIE”, We Caught Them All, We Have It All



The people around the country are waking up and they are pushing back against the [DS] agenda. More and more will rise up because they hear the calling. The [DS] is pushing everything they have to stop the audit, they have planes flying overhead, they have carnivals setting up next to the audit they have people sneaking in, nothing will stop this. Trump issues a statement that election fraud will be the biggest lie ever told. The patriots are now on the offensive, pushing the [DS] to expose it all and when they do its game over.



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