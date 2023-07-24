Chinamerika Rising-Did Red China Just Buy $800 Million Worth Of Land Around Travis AFB In Commiefornia?

Stitch all this together..."Flanery Group" buys $800 million worth of land around Travis AFB: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/mystery-company-buys-800m-of-land-near-californias-travis-afb/ Travis AFB is main US AFB for moving product and personnel. Also, the "flan" in Flanery means "red" in Irish...go figure.- https://www.houseofnames.com/flanery-family-crest As war in Pacific looms, US lacks airlift capacity: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/as-war-looms-in-the-pacific-us-lacks-airlift-capability/ Consider that these are not just isolated situations. The US, writhing with the current communist coup of the gov't, may soon be engulfed in grave and conflagratory and extremely violent matters like invasions by foreign sovereigns.

