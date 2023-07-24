Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chinamerika Rising-Did Red China Just Buy $800 Million Worth Of Land Around Travis AFB In Commiefornia?
channel image
glock 1911
257 Subscribers
Shop now
81 views
Published Yesterday

Stitch all this together..."Flanery Group" buys $800 million worth of land around Travis AFB:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/mystery-company-buys-800m-of-land-near-californias-travis-afb/  Travis AFB is main US AFB for moving product and personnel.  Also, the "flan" in Flanery means "red" in Irish...go figure.- https://www.houseofnames.com/flanery-family-crest  As war in Pacific looms, US lacks airlift capacity:   https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/as-war-looms-in-the-pacific-us-lacks-airlift-capability/  Consider that these are not just isolated situations.  The US, writhing with the current communist coup of the gov't, may soon be engulfed in grave and conflagratory and extremely violent  matters like invasions by foreign sovereigns.  

Keywords
weaponspreppingsurvivalend timesrifleshand gunsshot guns

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket