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The Governor Of Colorado Declared a $5 million dollar Lottery for Coloradoans to get vaccinated.
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30 views • May 27, 2021
Five $1 million dollar checks are waiting for 5 winners Vaccinated and Un-vaccinated to be vaccinated by a certain date before they receive their win, if they win. This lottery happens during the month of June. Somewhere around 50% of Coloradans have been vaccinated. The governor wants all to be vaccinated.
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