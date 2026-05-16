Original Clip inspired creation of Iran LEGO recent video - Saba Al-Khaim, voice of truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The original clip.
Well done Saba ❤️
"And who are you to stand against us..."
In honor of Sabah Al-Khaim, who has become the voice of truth.
🆔@explosivemedia
Here's that LEGO video again:
https://www.brighteon.com/78becf17-ab6e-4ed6-9841-abe7c7c6f0ee
Visit my LEGO playlist too to view more... Cynthia