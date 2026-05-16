Original Clip inspired creation of Iran LEGO recent video - Saba Al-Khaim, voice of truth

The original clip.

Well done Saba ❤️

"And who are you to stand against us..."

In honor of Sabah Al-Khaim, who has become the voice of truth.



🆔@explosivemedia

Here's that LEGO video again:

https://www.brighteon.com/78becf17-ab6e-4ed6-9841-abe7c7c6f0ee

Visit my LEGO playlist too to view more... Cynthia



