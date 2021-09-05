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Chief Oren Lyons Prophecy of Corporate Power & Greed In Our Society
Civil Slave
Civil Slave
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Chief Oren Lyons, Faith Keeper of the Wolf Clan speaks about the immense concentration of power in the world, in the hands of corporate and private interests. They are making the key decisions of our Global Society, and these decisions are not for the benefit of mankind.

This is part of a longer talk recorded in 2007, about how we are living in the time of a 200 year old prophecy, yet we have ignored the warnings.

Learn more of Chief Oren's teachings here: https://youtu.be/2Vcsq_DkGCE

Onondaga Nation webpage: https://www.onondaganation.org

CIVIL SLAVE provides Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Keywords
corruptionclimate changewisdomprophecypowereconomicscorporationsgreedleadershipgovernmentscorporate power
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