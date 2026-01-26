Weaponization of the Federal Government in 2023 - Garret O'Boyle told the House Select Subcommittee hearing - Throwback

THROWBACK: FBI can crush you & your family at will - whistleblower

The FBI does not solve any of the corruption, weaponization, or any kind of misconduct that exists in the US, whistleblower Garret O'Boyle told the House Select Subcommittee hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in 2023.

However, “it will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong.”