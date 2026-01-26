Weaponization of the Federal Government in 2023 - Garret O'Boyle told the House Select Subcommittee hearing - Throwback

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: FBI can crush you & your family at will - whistleblower
The FBI does not solve any of the corruption, weaponization, or any kind of misconduct that exists in the US, whistleblower Garret O'Boyle told the House Select Subcommittee hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in 2023.
However, “it will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things that they are doing that are wrong.”