







Like a scene from a Steven Spielberg movie set, a young girl ran past us yesterday as if she were running through hell.





Her body was contorting into unnatural positions, the fentanyl had taken all ability to control her muscle movements.





She screamed garbled words as she darted through the Spokane Police Department parking lot.





An older homeless man sitting on the wall by the bus station nextdoor, watched her with sadness in his eyes. He looked at us and shook his head.





"It's one hell of a drug." Lewis said to him.





The truth in the statement wasn't lost on the older gentleman.





Our narcan kit had been left behind.





There was nothing we could do to help her but pray as her demons chased her through the streets.





It was well after rush hour so the traffic was light as she ran back and forth across the road.





The same scene echoes throughout cities across America.





So many souls are running through hell.





