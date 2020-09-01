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Matt Bracken - Cat Ladies, Why Polls Are Wrong
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19 views • September 01, 2020
A cat lady is a humorous and occasionally derisive slang term for a single, often older woman who owns many cats and also the reason polls are so wrong all the time.
#catlady #polls #mattbracken #pollssuck #catpolls #telephone #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
#catlady #polls #mattbracken #pollssuck #catpolls #telephone #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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