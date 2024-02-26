33 million Americans have been killed, injured or disabled by COVID vaccine, says Ed Dowd

“33 million individuals in the U.S. have [ DIED, been DISABLED or have chronic health problems because of the COVID vaccine. ]," Ed Dowd tells Steve Bannon on 24 Feb 2024. “That’s about 10% of the U.S. population.” There have been 1.1 million EXCESS U.S. deaths, 3.5 million Americans have become DISABLED, and 28 million Americans have been INJURED [ by the COVID vaccine ] as represented by lost work time.
The full interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQLfTqlIQZAP/
Source - Fat News
