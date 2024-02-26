Create New Account
33 million Americans have been killed, injured or disabled by COVID vaccine, says Ed Dowd
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

“33 million individuals in the U.S. have [ DIED, been DISABLED or have  chronic health problems because of the COVID vaccine. ]," Ed Dowd tells Steve Bannon on 24 Feb 2024. “That’s about 10% of the U.S. population.” There have been 1.1 million  EXCESS U.S. deaths, 3.5 million Americans have become DISABLED, and 28 million Americans have been INJURED [ by the COVID vaccine ] as represented by lost work time.

The full interview is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQLfTqlIQZAP/

Source - Fat News

disabledamericanskilledinjuredcovid vaccinesed dowd33 million

