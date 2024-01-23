PERVERTING A People For The Coming Of Jesus Christ

Nothing But Lies and Perversion Demonstrated and Exhibited Through
The Greatest False Witness of The Coming of Jesus The Christ EVER Heard
on Any Radio Broadcast Anywhere !!
False brother Rg Stair was Truly Ordained to This Condemnation as Scripture Clearly Reveals !! Satan's Masterpiece of Delusion and Illusion !!!
REMEMBER Now, Denny Liarvee, The Pimp of The Whore of Canady's S.C.
says Rg Stair is Popping Out of The Ground This Suprise Feast of Trumpets 2024,
Truly His Perversion and LIES is Another Seal of The Testator's Legacy
along with Jimmy Rice and Those Still There Believing All the Lies
and Deceit Presented to Them Through Jimmy and Denny !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.