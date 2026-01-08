The Truth About Rebekah: Why Her ‘Deception’ Was God’s Plan

#Rebekah #Genesis27 #CovenantTheology #HebrewWordStudy #BiblicalTruth #GodsPlan #CovenantProtection #BibleStudy Rebekah has been preached as a manipulative schemer who lied to her husband and helped her favorite son steal a blessing. But what if that entire framework is wrong? What if Scripture shows that what we call “deception” was actually God’s covenant plan being protected, not broken? In this study, we go back into the Hebrew of Genesis 25–27 and track the actual structure of the story: God speaks to Rebekah first, gives her the covenant forecast, and then moves history through her obedience when everyone else drifts off course. This isn’t a sentimental “Rebekah was nice” video. It’s a forensic word study on how God uses a woman to guard His covenant when the patriarch is blind—physically and spiritually. If you’ve ever been told “Rebekah lied, and God just worked around it,” this will break that teaching at the root. IN THIS VIDEO: • Why Rebekah – not Isaac – is the one who receives God’s word about the twins • The Hebrew patterns behind “deception” vs. covenant protection • Why Isaac could not simply “undo” the blessing once spoken • How Genesis 27 exposes our shallow view of God’s sovereignty • The “female equation” in action: women as covenant guardians in Scripture STUDY NOTES (READ WITH AN OPEN BIBLE): • Genesis 25:19–28 – God’s prophecy to Rebekah: “the older shall serve the younger” • Genesis 27 – The blessing scene and the so‑called “deception” • Genesis 24 – How Rebekah is introduced as God’s covenant answer, not a random bride Key Hebrew concepts discussed: • בְּרִית (berit) – covenant, and what it means to guard it • How the text frames Rebekah’s actions in light of God’s prior word TELL YOUR STORY: Have you ever heard a sermon that condemned Rebekah as a deceiver? What happens to your view of God’s covenant once you see her as a guardian instead? Leave your thoughts and pushback in the comments. NEW HERE? If you care more about what the text actually says than what’s popular in pulpits, subscribe for more deep Hebrew and Greek word studies that expose false teaching and uncover the “female equation” running through Scripture. Hashtags: #Rebekah #Genesis27 #CovenantTheology #HebrewWordStudy #FemaleEquation #ForsakeTheFoolish #BiblicalTruth #GodsPlan #CovenantProtection #BibleStudy 🔥 ABOUT FORSAKE THE FOOLISH: The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth. Forsake the foolish exposes false teaching with Scripture through deep Hebrew and Greek word studies. We focus on uncovering the "female equation"—the hidden balance running through the Bible that tradition often obscures. Subscribe for more deep-dive theology: / @forsakethefoolish 📌 ABOUT MY VOICE: The narration in this video uses an AI clone of my real voice. All the study, interpretation, and script are mine—I’m just using AI narration & images so I can produce more in-depth biblical word studies.