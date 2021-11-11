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Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
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1 view • November 11, 2021
God Bless our Military.
Majestic 12 Hub, [11/11/2021 10:33 AM]
The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier (https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Explore/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier)
On this Veteran's Day, consider a moment of silence for all Active Duty and Armed Forces Veterans who silently guard you against incomprehensible evils.
Stand Strong Patriots.
Thankful blessings to all of you on this Day. Cherish your freedoms. For they are NOT free.
THE BEST IS YET TO COME.
WWG1WGA
THE SENTINEL'S CREED
My dedication to this sacred duty is total and whole-hearted. In the responsibility bestowed on me never will I falter.
And with dignity and perseverance my standard will remain perfection. Through the years of diligence and praise and the discomfort of the elements, I will walk my tour in humble reverence to the best of my ability. It is he who commands the respect I protect, his bravery that made us so proud.
Surrounded by well meaning crowds by day, alone in the thoughtful peace of night, this soldier will in honored glory rest under my eternal vigilance.
- Simon 1971
Majestic 12 Hub, [11/11/2021 10:33 AM]
The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier (https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Explore/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier)
On this Veteran's Day, consider a moment of silence for all Active Duty and Armed Forces Veterans who silently guard you against incomprehensible evils.
Stand Strong Patriots.
Thankful blessings to all of you on this Day. Cherish your freedoms. For they are NOT free.
THE BEST IS YET TO COME.
WWG1WGA
THE SENTINEL'S CREED
My dedication to this sacred duty is total and whole-hearted. In the responsibility bestowed on me never will I falter.
And with dignity and perseverance my standard will remain perfection. Through the years of diligence and praise and the discomfort of the elements, I will walk my tour in humble reverence to the best of my ability. It is he who commands the respect I protect, his bravery that made us so proud.
Surrounded by well meaning crowds by day, alone in the thoughtful peace of night, this soldier will in honored glory rest under my eternal vigilance.
- Simon 1971
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