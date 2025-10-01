“Let's Stop Attacking Pedophiles” - US Senator Ted Cruz of TX, (from Canada) during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

“Let’s all come together and STOP attacking pedophiles.”

“Let's Stop Attacking Pedophiles” - US Senator Ted Cruz slip during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, while discussing fighting crime on September 30. Cruz had previously voted against releasing the files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He hasn't corrected himself yet, or made a public statement about this being a mistake. It's been since about noon yesterday.

Was it a slip or not? (How many kids does Israel have him on camera with?)