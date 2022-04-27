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The Rock Almighty Voices Featuring Disciple
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We bring you one of the greats of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll on this week's show warriors of light!
Thank you and thanks be to God for you warriors. Please consider supporting the show by simply getting and streaming the music you love!
Apple Music:
- https://apple.co/3p20w3g -
Amazon Music
- https://amzn.to/3MsxD9m -
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.ussportsradio.net -
Thank you and thanks be to God for you warriors. Please consider supporting the show by simply getting and streaming the music you love!
Apple Music:
- https://apple.co/3p20w3g -
Amazon Music
- https://amzn.to/3MsxD9m -
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.ussportsradio.net -
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