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Roger Stone on D.C. Sex Orgies & Drugs: "I Was a Washington Elite, Cawthorn is Telling the Truth"
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125 views • April 06, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Roger Stone was basically SWATTED by the FBI with CNN cameras in-tow. Stone joined Stew to reveal the TRUTH about sex orgies and drugs in D.C.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzuyui-roger-stone-on-d.c.-sex-orgies-and-drugs-i-was-a-washington-elite-cawthorn-.html
Roger Stone was basically SWATTED by the FBI with CNN cameras in-tow. Stone joined Stew to reveal the TRUTH about sex orgies and drugs in D.C.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzuyui-roger-stone-on-d.c.-sex-orgies-and-drugs-i-was-a-washington-elite-cawthorn-.html
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