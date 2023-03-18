https://gettr.com/post/p2bs4jxdc08

03/17/2023 Founder/CEO of America First News, Joshua Feuerstein: Mr. Miles Guo understands that alternative media sources must be created to tell the truth and shine light into the darkness. The CCP understands that they are one revolution away from being thrown out of power, and that makes them very afraid, and that fear drives them to do whatever they can to silence opposition. We must stand up or we could all be the next to go to prison and be the next to be trumped up and charged against.





03/17/2023 美国第一新闻网的创始人、首席执行官乔舒亚·费尔斯坦：郭文贵先生深谙必须创立替代性的媒体资源才能说出真相，才能将光明照进黑暗。中共明白自己离被赶下台的那天不远了，这令其十分恐惧，而这种恐惧驱使它们不惜采取一切手段来压制反对的声音。我们必须站出来，否则我们都可能会成为下一个入狱的人，成为下一个被它们试图捏造指控的人。



