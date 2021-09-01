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Pierre Gilbert (1995) speaks on mRNA death jabs will turn you into Zombies!
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609 views • September 01, 2021
Pierre Gilbert (1995) speaks on mRNA death jabs and how the liquid crystals (Graphene oxide) will take over its host via electromagnetic radio frequencies, contaminating the blood of mankind purposely causing infection. literally turning them into mindless empty vessels Aka Zombies. Another reason not to take The depopulation jab.
This is a Rare hard to find video it is not on youtube. You may have to search for it on DuckDuckGo. pls Share the hell out of this video
This is a Rare hard to find video it is not on youtube. You may have to search for it on DuckDuckGo. pls Share the hell out of this video
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