Reason why many humans disappear in pagan festival like Mardi Gras is fallen angel vampires eat them

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). The Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites are opening portals using abortion child sacrifice black magick energy and child sacrifice orgy rituals and hippy New Age Wicca witch narcotics Ayahuasca rituals. All these pagan festivals like Mardi Gras and Halloween and Christmas and Easter are when the veil between our realm and the realm of the fallen angel fake ascended masters fake aliens “Twilight Saga” vampires are the most thinnest. This is how the female vampires got to the Mardi Gras pagan witch sex festival’s New Orleans when it was still the nation of France. Where there is sin like ungodly festivals and debauchery, then portals open, and fallen angel vampires come through. This is why so many people disappear during the Mardi Gras festivals, because they get seduced sexually and become food for these fallen angel vampires. The fallen angels need to feed on the humans’ life force energy because they are cut off from the Almighty Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus, either through parasitizing on their blood (Bible says the life is in the blood) or through energetically by creating wars that provide life force of pain & horror & sorrow & loss & hatred & fear. The fallen angel vampires therefore do not die, but they live endlessly. They are the living dead. I suspect the female vampires “casket girls,” who came through the witches’ portals that were opened in New Orleans in 1728, are the later type, who are human Illuminati New Age Wicca witches who married the Watcher fallen angels to breed nephilim giant children, and who were cursed by God to become Greek mythology “sirens.” They disguise as nuns and prostitutes to seduce men and eat them. The fallen angel vampires also live amongst us humans disguised as normal humans living a normal life, but they eat humans. Wormhole portals exist in St. Louis cemetery in New Orleans, and Santeria witchcraft’s Santeria marketplace in Mexico, and Sao Paolo, and the reptilian hybrid globalist elite Count Dracula Vlad’s Transylvania (this portal moved to Rome and then to the carnival festival’s Venice where vampires feed), and Vesak festival’s Tibet where the Nazis went into the Hollow Earth city Shambhala of the Illuminati top hierarchy fallen angel ascended masters, and Benin Africa home of Voodoo, and Thoth’s Giza Egypt, and the accursed Babylon in Iraq, and in the Nazi 211 base’s Antarctica shown in the Star Wars movie. They also have minor star gates like the one where the Afghanistan red-haired pedophile cannibal Kandahar reptilian nephilim giant came in through, who killed the entire American marine military unit and ate them. They can open portals using New Age witchcraft DMT narcotics or tarot cards or Ouija boards or crystal gazing or pendulums or water gazing or necromancy spirit guide channeling and orgasm orgy rituals. A lot of the fallen angel vampire women or “coffin casket girls” as they were known by, disguised as prostitutes and nuns in New Orleans to feed on the men’s blood, so that is why many men disappear in the brothels and convents. They carried luggage that was shaped like vampire coffins. 1728 is when the wormhole portals were opened, and the fallen angel vampire women started coming into New Orleans. The vampires goes back to the original fallen angel vampire legend of Lilith, who eats babies, and that is why lullabies are sung. Lullaby means “Lilith bye.” This is why the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elites pedophile cannibal Satanist witches’ feminist magazines and music festivals are called “Lilith.”





