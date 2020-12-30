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False prophets and prognosticators getting louder.
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38 views • December 30, 2020
It's seems every where you turn, somebody is telling you a thousand different things are going to happen soon. It can't possibly all be true. The one source that is always correct is the KING of kings, so we will use his word as a filter to get rid of the Babel and get to the truth. Prior episode mentioned:
https://rumble.com/vboyc9-2020-review-and-a-look-ahead-to-2021.html
Student of the last days website:
http://welcomehome777.com/
https://rumble.com/vboyc9-2020-review-and-a-look-ahead-to-2021.html
Student of the last days website:
http://welcomehome777.com/
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